Suspicious death investigation underway after body found in Salt Lake City field

SLCPD
Salt Lake City Police at the scene of a suspicious death investigation Sunday, May 14, 2023.
Posted at 2:48 PM, May 14, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-14 16:48:39-04

SALT LAKE CITY — Police are investigating a suspicious death after a person was found dead in a field in downtown Salt Lake City.

Around 11 a.m., Salt Lake City Police were called to a report of an unresponsive person found in a field just east of 536 S. 200 West. Officers arrived and confirmed that the individual was deceased.

Members of the SLCPD Homicide Squad and Crime Lab responded to the scene and began the investigation. Police did not specify that they believe the incident was a homicide, but they said the person's death is considered suspicious.

No further information, including the victim's identity, is being released at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call SLCPD.

This incident comes the day after two people were found dead under suspicious circumstances inside an office building in Salt Lake City. Police have not provided any updates to that case and it's not yet known how the two people died.

