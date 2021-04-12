SWAT situation unfolding in Provo neighborhood

PROVO, Utah -- A SWAT team responded to a home in Provo Sunday evening for a domestic violence incident.

The situation began as a fight between a mother and father, who Provo Police believe were fighting because the mother was trying to take their child away from the home.

The fight became physical police said, resulting in some minor injuries.

The mother and the child were able to leave the house. The woman called police and told them the man had threatened them with a gun, adding that he does own firearms.

A shelter-in-place order was sent to residents within a 1/4-mile radius of the home, which police said is located in the area of 2900 West and 150 North.

A SWAT team was brought in, and a Provo PD spokesperson has told FOX 13 he believes police have made phone contact with the man.

This article will be updated as the situation develops and more information is released.