Swimmer dies in Grantsville Reservoir; search continues for body

TOOELE COUNTY, Utah — A swimmer reported missing Wednesday evening at Grantsville Reservoir in Tooele County has been confirmed dead, although the body has yet to be located.

A 911 call was received at approximately 9:30 p.m. about a male swimmer who had been carried away from the shore by heavy winds at the reservoir.

Multiple boats and divers were used in the search that lasted into the night, but were unable to find the swimmer, leading officials to say their efforts will now turn to recovery.

The swimmer was identified as a male in his mid- to late 20s.

Crews will resume a search for the body on Friday morning.

