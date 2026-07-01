Target shooting temporarily banned in certain areas of 16 Utah counties due to wildfire risks

SALT LAKE CITY — Due to ongoing wildfire risks and concerns across Utah, target shooting is being temporarily restricted on wildlife management areas in 16 counties.

Over the last few weeks, multiple human-caused wildfires have been traced back to target shooting, where the sparks from metal targets or rocks interact poorly with the dry brush nearby.

The restrictions are effective immediately and encompass target shooting with firearms or the possession of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, or exploding targets in wildlife management areas.

Legal possession of a firearm and hunting is not affected by the restrictions.

The following counties are included in the ban, CLICK HERE for a full list of wildlife management areas:



Beaver

Box Elder

Cache

Carbon

Daggett

Duchesne

Emery

Iron

Juab

Millard

Morgan

Sanpete

Sevier

Summit

Uintah

Wasatch

According to the Utah Division of Wildlife Resources, the restrictions will be reevaluated every two weeks for the remainder of the summer season.

"With the extreme dry conditions, any spark can start a fire,” said DWR Habitat Section Chief Eric Edgley. “With firearm target shooting, sparks from metal targets, a bullet or other projectiles glancing off a rock is all it takes to cause a spark and a fire."