Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Task force of Utah first responders deployed to Louisiana for Hurricane Ida

items.[0].image.alt
Utah Task Force 1
(File photo; 2012)
Image (2).jpg
Posted at 9:08 PM, Aug 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-28 23:09:25-04

NEW ORLEANS, La. — A team of first responders from Utah is in Louisiana as Hurricane Ida approaches the coast.

READ: Hurricane Ida intensifying ahead of expected landfall in Louisiana on Sunday

Four members of Utah Task Force 1, which is one of 28 Federal Urban Search & Rescue response teams in the country, were deployed and have safely arrived, the agency wrote in a Facebook post.

The hurricane is expected to hit New Orleans and other parts of the Louisiana coast on Sunday — the 16-year anniversary of Hurricane Katrina. Experts predict it could be a Category 4 storm when it makes landfall, with sustained winds of up to 150 miles per hour possible.

The group will be part of FEMA's "White Incident Support Team."

The UT-TF1 members who are there are:

  • Mike Ulibarri; Operations Section Chief
  • Keith Bevan; Planning Section Chief
  • Keith Plagemann; Deputy Logistics Section Chief
  • Embret Fossom; Deputy Plans Chief

Two members of the task force went to Boston last weekend to help plan for Hurricane Henri response.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere