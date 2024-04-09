Taylorsville LDS temple prepares to open for public tours

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is preparing to open its newest temple in Taylorsville, which has been in the works since 2019.

Public tours of the temple begin Saturday, April 13 and run through May 18, excluding Sundays.

Ahead of the open house, the church shared photos of the interior of the temple, which showcases the pioneer-era Gothic style inspired by local pioneer tabernacles.

GALLERY: Look inside the newly constructed LDS Taylorsville Temple

Designers and craftsmen were inspired by local Utah wildflowers and a rich color palette of deep burgundy, lavender and gold to stay true to the surrounding area, church officials stated.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

The temple is on the west side of the Salt Lake Valley, in what was once a church meetinghouse and recreational field. When driving on Interstate 215, drivers can see the massive temple along the side of the freeway.

For church members in the area like Cynthia Gallegos, the opening of the temple has been long-awaited.

“There is no missing the temple and just the beauty and the spirit that is going to bring to not just the members but the entire community," she reflected.

Gallegos was "shocked" when the announcement was made in October 2019 and has enjoyed watching the sacred structure be built over the years.

Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints

Now, she will volunteer with public tours to celebrate the grand opening.

The opening of the Taylorsville temple comes on the heels of the announcement made that two additional LDS temples will be constructed in the coming years in Lehi and West Jordan. Additionally, the newly constructed Layton Temple is set to begin open house tours on Friday, April 19.

After public open house tours of the temple are wrapped up in May, the structure will be dedicated and open only to church members in good standing.