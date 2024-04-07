Plans announced to build 15 new Latter-day Saint temples, including 2 in Utah

SALT LAKE CITY — In Sunday's concluding session of General Conference, President Russell M. Nelson of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announced plans to build 15 new temples.

Two will be in the Beehive State

The newly announced locations are:



West Jordan, Utah

Lehi, Utah

Yuma, Arizona

Houston, Texas (South Area)

Des Moines, Iowa

Cincinnati, Ohio

Honolulu, Hawaii

Victoria, British Columbia

Utoroa, French Polynesia

Chihuahua, Mexico

Maracaibo, Venezuela

Florianopolis, Brazil

Rosario, Argentina

Edinburgh, Scotland

Brisbane, Australia (South Area)

This brings the number of LDS temples (either in operation, under construction or announced) to 350 worldwide.

Prior to Sunday, the church had not announced plans to build any additional temples in the state of Utah since October 2021. The total number of Utah temples is now 30.

The faith's temples are different from its normal meetinghouses in that they are not open to the public; only active members with a current "temple recommend" from their local leader are allowed to worship in temples.

However, there will soon be two local temples holding an open-house period, where the public is allowed to tour the buildings. The newly constructed Taylorsville Temple will be open from April 13 to May 18, and the Layton Temple from April 16 to June 1.