Taylorsville man arrested after allegedly assaulting parents, shooting at SWAT team

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — Court documents released Sunday give new details on what happened at a home in Taylorsville where a man was in a standoff with a SWAT team for hours Saturday evening.

Around 4:15 p.m, police were called to the house near 5350 S. Queenswood (about 3600 West) on reports of domestic violence. Just before 10 p.m., the suspect was taken into custody after a long standoff that included him firing shots from inside the home.

Ben M. Williams Jr., 43, was booked into jail early Sunday morning on suspicion of four felony offenses and one misdemeanor:



Attempted murder (1st-degree felony)

Assault against peace officer with weapon or force (2nd-degree felony)

Felony discharge of a firearm (3rd-degree felony)

Possession/use of a firearm by restricted person (3rd-degree felony)

Aggravated abuse of a vulnerable adult (Class-A misdemeanor)

According to a probable cause affidavit, Williams' father called police to report that he and his wife had been assaulted by Williams. Police said both victims had visible black eyes.

The couple left the house before police arrived to investigate, the affidavit says. When they arrived, however, Williams allegedly did not cooperate and barricaded himself inside "with multiple firearms."

Unified Police attempted to negotiate and get Williams to exit the home without weapons, but they say he refused.

A SWAT team was then called in, and upon their arrival, police say Williams shot at the armored vehicle. Multiple rounds struck the vehicle, including the bulletproof windshield. Multiple nearby homes were also hit.

Williams was taken into custody without any reported injuries to anyone involved.

After being told his Miranda rights, Williams admitted to shooting at the police "because he said that he was not having it," court documents state.

Police also wrote in the affidavit that Williams has been arrested multiple times in the past for domestic violence, elder abuse and aggravated assault. He also reportedly has a history of violating protective orders.

He was ordered by the court to be held without bail.

A relative told FOX 13 Sunday that Williams has struggled with substance abuse and mental health issues in the past few years, but they have never known him to be a violent person.

However, court records detail an incident in 2018 that was similar to Saturday's. The documents state that Williams threw his aunt on the bed and choked her after she refused to take him to a nearby store to buy spray paint, which he was using to huff.

"It's impacted our family a lot. I mean, we don't usually... We see stuff like this on the news, but you would never think it would happen to your own family, so we're all kind of just distraught by the whole situation," said the relative, who wished to remain anonymous.

Williams was convicted of three felonies in connection with the 2018 domestic violence incident.

Free and confidential help and support for victims and survivors of domestic violence is available 24/7:

1-800-897-LINK (5465)

udvc.org

If you or someone else is in immediate danger, or in an emergency, please call 9-1-1 immediately

