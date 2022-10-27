Springville teen girl dies after being hit by a pickup truck on way to school

SPRINGVILLE, Utah — A teenager has died from her injuries, one day after being hit by a pickup truck while on her way to Springville High School.

The family of Lilly Warren released a statement saying she was surrounded by loved ones at the hospital before she died.

Warren was walking to Springville High School Tuesday morning when she was stuck while in a crosswalk.

"Her accident has impacted her younger brothers and so many of her family, friends, classmates, and every person that Lilly met and made immediate friends with. We are so grateful to all of the witnesses, first responders, bystanders, and Utah Valley Hospital staff who rendered lifesaving care to Lilly and helped her to survive one more day so that we could all be gathered around her and let her know how much she is loved before she passed. We had an amazing day with some reassuring hand squeezes that let us all know that Lilly could hear us," the family statement read.

The driver of the truck stopped after the accident and cooperated with police.

"Our hearts go out to the driver and his family who are also grieving at this time," thr family added. "So many lives have been affected by this accident. Lilly will live on through organ donation and will bless the lives of other families who have waited for their own miracle."

A GoFundMe page was started to help the family.