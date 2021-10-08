Teen killed after being hit by vehicle in Layton

LAYTON, Utah — A 16-year-old boy died after being hit by a vehicle while walking across a Layton street Thursday.

Police say the teen was crossing the intersection at Angel and Main Street at around 8:30 p.m. when he was struck by the vehicle driving southbound with a green light.

The teen suffered head and leg injuries and was transported to the hospital where he later died.

An investigation is underway, but early indications show the teen was crossing the street against a no crossing signal.

Officials added that neither the teen or the 71-year-old driver were impaired.