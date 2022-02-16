First responders share details of accident that claimed life of teen skier

ALTA, Utah — Details about a tragic accident at Alta Ski Resort that resulted in the death of a 14-year old boy have been made available.

First responders were alerted of the incident which happened in the Sugarloaf area of the mountain Sunday.

“As we understand the incident, two skiers were involved. The 14 year old male and another male adult had some type of collision in the ski run. We’re still investigating the nature of the collision,” said Alta Town Marshal Mike Morey.

According to Morey, after the collision the boy ran into a tree and was traumatically injured.

When ski patrol arrived, the boy was unconscious, unresponsive, and receiving lifesaving measures from another skier, which they took over before transporting him to a LifeFlight helicopter.

The teen was taken to Primary Children's Hospital, but died from his injuries.

“For the whole first responder community, when we understand a child is involved it takes the emotions of our response up a level,” said Morey.

Although the boy was wearing a helmet, this tragedy underscores the need for caution and awareness of potentially dangerous surroundings, he added.

Alta's Marshal's Office indentified the boy as Henry Kendell of Millcreek, who friends and neighbors say was a remarkable young man and talented musician.

His family has requested privacy.

“We definitely send our love and our heartfelt thoughts to the family and friends that have been affected," said Morey.