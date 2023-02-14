Teen who drowned after falling through reservoir ice identified

TOOELE, Utah — The identity of the teenager who fell through the ice and drowned in Tooele County on Monday has been identified.

Officials said 14-year-old Jayden Davis was the boy who died after falling into the Settlement Canyon Reservoir. Following a search late into the night, Davis' body was recovered after midnight Tuesday.

Body camera video below shows officials attempting to pull a member of the rescue team out of the water

Rescue Video

Davis was with two other teens on the reservoir ice at around 7 a.m. when he and an 18-year-old fell in. The older boy was able to get out of the water, while the other teen alerted police.

During attempts to locate Davis, a police officer and two firefighters also fell through the ice. All the men were rescued, while video shows how officials jumped into action to save one of the men.

Chris Sloan, Davis' grandfather, thanked everyone who attempted to rescue his grandson, saying they did an "amazing job."