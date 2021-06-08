Temple Square buildings, tours to reopen this summer

SALT LAKE CITY — Temple Square is set to reopen as one of Utah's most popular tourist attractions with buildings and tours welcoming visitors over the summer.

The Conference Center will open to guests on June 14 with guided and self-guided tours. Hours will be limited to between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. during the reopening, but many of the building's attractions will be available to the public.

Assembly Hall and Tabernacle will reopen to visitors on July 6, but organ concerts, rehearsals and other concerts will remain closed. The Family History Library will also open to the public from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekdays starting July 6.

The Church History Library's reading room will be open by appointment only on July 6, along with presentations for groups of fewer than 25.

On August 2, the Beehive House and Church History Museum will open its doors to the public Monday through Saturday.

Officials said the Joseph Smith Memorial Building, the Relief Society Building, and the Lion House will be reopened at a date yet to be announced.