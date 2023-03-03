Temporary order requires dogs be on leashes in order to protect elk herd

SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall issued a temporary order Thursday that requires dogs to be on a leash in one city park because of an elk herd.

The herd of elk is currently residing in Parley's Historic Nature Park, located at 2667 Heritage Way, near the mouth of Parley's Canyon.

The order states that off-leashed dogs have been disturbing the herd, which creates safety issues for elk, dogs, and humans as well.

Due to the potential safety risks, dogs visiting any area of the park will be required to be on a leash. Dogs are also not allowed on the South Loop Trail and other protected areas within the park.

Elk have been a unique traffic issue this winter as heavy snow has pushed the animals downward, into the valleys of Salt Lake City as they search for food.

Many elk have been killed in traffic accidents and large herds have been spotted running along Interstate 80, prompting road closures.

VIDEO: Large herd of elk running along I-80 near Foothill Drive

Because of the snow, the elk have wintered in the park, the temporary order states, and recreators are encouraged to keep their distance from the herd.

The order will be lifted on April 30.