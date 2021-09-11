Additional testing of pond water in SLC park shows no mercury contamination

SALT LAKE CITY — After initial testing earlier this week showed the presence of mercury in a pond at a Salt Lake City park, city officials announced Saturday that further tests showed no evidence of contamination.

On Wednesday, the SLC Department of Public Utilities said mercury was found in the pond at Fairmont Park. They called it "potential contamination" at the time and advised residents to stay away from the pond until confirmation testing results returned with a more accurate result.

Saturday's announcement said the city conducted an additional round of testing, and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency also performed a round of "comprehensive testing." These test results indicated no evidence of mercury contamination, but the city is waiting to reopen the pond until the EPA's additional round of test results return.

The additional results are expected Sunday, and the city said it anticipates reopening the pond Monday.