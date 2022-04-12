Third time's the charm as UTA announces new set of plans for Comet cars

SALT LAKE CITY — First they were out.

Then they were back.

Now the Utah Transit Authority's beloved Comet cars are out again... kind of.

For the third time in nearly three weeks, UTA has announced new plans for the long-serving train cars, this time saying they will be removed from regular FrontRunner service and used in reserve if needed.

It appeared the cars were headed to the railway graveyard on March 22 when a UTA Instagram post claimed they would be removed. Those plans changed a day later when UTA reversed its decision and said the cars would no longer be retired.

Now UTA seems to be serious about the future of the cars.

Because the Comet cars have exceeded their life span at 50 years old, finding equipment to replace worn or broken parts has become difficult. UTA projects savings of up to $800,000 a year on fuel and maintenance costs by removing the cars.

The change will take place during the upcoming April Change Day, according to the agency.