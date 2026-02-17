Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
26  WX Alerts
NewsLocal News

Actions

This Stephen King novel is now the 23rd book banned from all Utah public schools

Patrick Semansky/AP
Stephen King book banned in Utah
Posted

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen King — whose psychological thrillers have long dominated The New York Times bestseller list and inspired blockbuster films — is the latest author to see a book banned from all Utah schools.

King’s 1998 horror novel “Bag of Bones” was added Friday to the growing list of now-23 titles prohibited in public schools.

The book follows Mike Noonan, a widowed author suffering from writer’s block. After a series of nightmares about his lake house, he decides to visit it in an attempt to write again. But he soon becomes embroiled in a legal battle with a local woman and her influential father-in-law.

Kurt Vonnegut estate, other authors sue Utah over book banning:

Kurt Vonnegut estate, other authors sue Utah over book banning

The book was adapted into a 2011 A&E miniseries starring Pierce Brosnan.

King is no stranger to book-banning: Schools have removed his works many times throughout his roughly 50-year career.

Click here to read the full Salt Lake Tribune article

Recent Local Utah Stories

 

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

Contact Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere