This Stephen King novel is now the 23rd book banned from all Utah public schools

SALT LAKE CITY — Stephen King — whose psychological thrillers have long dominated The New York Times bestseller list and inspired blockbuster films — is the latest author to see a book banned from all Utah schools.

King’s 1998 horror novel “Bag of Bones” was added Friday to the growing list of now-23 titles prohibited in public schools.

The book follows Mike Noonan, a widowed author suffering from writer’s block. After a series of nightmares about his lake house, he decides to visit it in an attempt to write again. But he soon becomes embroiled in a legal battle with a local woman and her influential father-in-law.

Kurt Vonnegut estate, other authors sue Utah over book banning

The book was adapted into a 2011 A&E miniseries starring Pierce Brosnan.

King is no stranger to book-banning: Schools have removed his works many times throughout his roughly 50-year career.

