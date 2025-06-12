SALT LAKE CITY — Thousands of people gathered in downtown Salt Lake City on Thursday night to protest the immigration policies of the Trump administration.

Watch LIVE below as anti-immigration policy protest underway in Salt Lake City:

The "emergency protest" at Washington Square Park remained peaceful as the crowd listens to speakers denouncing ICE raids across the country.

Just after 7 p.m., the protesters left the park and began marching north on State Street.

Earlier Thursday, Salt Lake City courts allowed some employees to leave early due to the protest at the nearby park.

Thousands march peacefully in Salt Lake City in protest against immigration policies

Chris Palmer, the director of court security for Utah State Courts, said they made the recommendation to supervisors to allow employees to leave at 3 p.m.

Out of an abundance of caution, non-essential employees at the Matheson Courthouse in Salt Lake City and the Fourth District Courthouse in Provo, where a protest is scheduled on Friday, are being told to stay home.

Law enforcement preparing for protests in Utah this weekend:

Law enforcement preparing for protests in Utah this weekend

Despite the reduction in staff, court operations remained normal for the remainder of Thursday and will be that way on Friday as well.

Over a dozen anti-immigration policy protests are planned for locations across Utah and the country on Saturday.