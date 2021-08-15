Thousands told to evacuate for 24-48 hours due to Parleys Canyon Fire

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A wildfire Saturday afternoon resulted in thousands of Summit County residents being ordered to evacuate, and they are expected to remain evacuated until Sunday night — at the earliest.

An estimated 6,000-8,000 homes were under mandatory evacuations due to the Parleys Canyon Fire, which was sparked by a vehicle with a faulty catalytic converter on I-80.

Summit County officials announced around 7:20 p.m. that evacuees likely won't be able to return to their homes for 24-48 hours from the time of their post.

The American Red Cross of Utah has an evacuation shelter at Park City High School, located at 1750 Kearns Blvd.

🔥#ParleysCanyonFire: We’re currently providing comfort and care to 25 evacuees at the #RedCross Evacuation Center open at Park City High School, 1750 Kearns Blvd, Park City, Utah 84060. Please check in with a volunteer when you arrive and don’t forget to bring your mask! pic.twitter.com/trkJ6ZXe2h — American Red Cross of Utah (@RedCrossUtah) August 15, 2021

The Summit County Sheriff's Office say s businesses in the lower Pinebrook area, such as grocery stores and restaurants, are expected to open Sunday to provide services to residents.

"If fire behavior changes, we will make decisions accordingly," the agency wrote.

Pet owners who have been evacuated and need assistance are advised to contact Summit County animal control at 435-615-3600.

Law enforcement went door-to-door in the evacuated areas to inform residents, as seen in the video below:

The sheriff's office personnel, as well as search and rescue volunteers, spray-painted symbols on the street in front of the homes to indicate the evacuation status. Orange paint is from a primary evacuation effort, white paint is a secondary check, and a painted check mark indicates the number of people evacuated.