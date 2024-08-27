Three 14-year-olds hospitalized following crash on E-bike in Midway

MIDWAY, UT. — Utah Highway Patrol says they are now investigating a crash that hospitalized three 14-year-old girls in Midway Monday night.

According to officials, the crash happened at around 7:30 p.m. Monday night on East Main Street.

Utah Highway Patrol tells FOX 13 News Now that the three teenage girls were all traveling on a single E-bike together at the time of the crash. Officials say the girls were attempting to make a turn in front of an Acura when they were struck.

Utah Highway Patrol

Officials say the car was not able to stop in time. One of the girls was airlifted to a nearby hospital, while the other two were taken to the hospital from the ground. All three are now listed as in stable condition.

Troopers say all three of the teens were wearing their helmets at the time of the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol

The road was closed for about 45 minutes while officials investigated. The driver of the Acura did stay on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.