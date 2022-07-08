Tire plant catches fire in central Utah

FILLMORE, Utah — In addition to two wildfires that have forced evacuations in Millard County Friday afternoon, a tire shredding plant has also caught fire.

First reported by the Millard County Chronicle Progress, a fire broke out at the plant located in Fillmore.

Video below: Live view of the smoke from UDOT traffic cameras on I-15

The Millard County Sheriff's Office later confirmed the information and asked the public to stay away from the Fillmore Industrial Park.

The sheriff also warned the public to avoid the areas of Sand Rock Ridge and Pine Creek due to the Halfway Hill Fire, as well as the Oak Creek Canyon and Dry Creek areas near Oak City due to the Dry Creek Fire. Evacuations are underway for areas threatened by both of these wildfires.

"We appreciate your willingness to avoid unnecessary travel around these events to allow heavy fire resources to move about," the announcement read.