Tooele County plane crash identified as cause of Morgan Canyon Fire

According to a statement from the United States Department of Agriculture, authorities have confirmed the cause of the Morgan Canyon Fire was an aircraft that went down in the Deseret Peak Wilderness Thursday evening.

The National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), along with the Tooele County Sheriff assisted in the investigation.

Authorities confirmed that two people died in the Piper PA-28-140 aircraft crash. Those individuals have not yet been identified.

The Morgan Canyon Fire has burned approximately 37 acres in the Deseret Peak Wilderness in Tooele County, southwest of Grantsville. It is currently 0% contained. Full suppression tactics are being utilized due to the current weather situation.

A Temporary Flight Restriction (TFR) is also in place surrounding the fire. Use of drones is prohibited, and the public is asked to avoid the area to minimize impacting crews.