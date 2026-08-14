Bat problem at Tooele Co. school remains ahead of student return

STANSBURY PARK, Utah — A parent reached out to FOX 13 News, sharing that families are concerned about student safety after bats were found in a Tooele elementary school, with school set to begin there next week.



According to the mother of a Stansbury Park Elementary student, who wished to remain anonymous, the problem has persisted, and she’s worried nothing is being done to fix it.



"So, last year there was a bat flying during the school day, and then they just sent all the kids outside until they could get the bat relocated," the parent said. "So even during school hours there have been bat sightings. What if one landed on my child, bit my child, you know? Is there pee and poop in the cafeteria where they’re eating in the cookware? It just feels very un-cleanly.”

Cell phone video captured by a different parent inside the school last school year showed what parents believe is bat urine and feces on the walls.



“At the beginning of last year, one of my children was about to enter their first year there; we did receive an email from the principal," the parent told FOX 13 News. "It was very vague, just stating that there was a problem with bats. They were trying to get rid of them, and honestly, it was kind of left at that."

The parent said they received another email from the principal in the middle of the school year claiming the bats were gone, and that their point of entry had been closed off.

However, earlier this week a child found a dead bat inside the school and touched it.

A new email was sent to let parents know what was happening, but the parent said it came a little too late.



“Until then, we hadn’t heard anything, which as parents is frustrating given that school starts next week and I feel like we should’ve been a little bit better informed," she said.



In response to questions from FOX 13 News, the Tooele School District replied with a statement that said Stansbury Park Elementary has "experienced bat activity for many years, and addressing the issue has been an ongoing effort"

The district added that it has worked with multiple groups, including professional bat mitigation experts, to "identify access points, install exclusion measures, monitor activity, and make continuing improvements to the building."

While the district continues working to eradicate the issue, it might not be enough for parents who want specific answers.

“We’re just really not even getting answers," the parent said. "What plan is in place other than removing the bats, and we’re just being left in the dark and honestly losing trust that there’s even a plan in place. At this point, it almost feels like trust has been broken, too.

"When last year we were told the problem has been resolved, and now here we are going into another school year with the same problem.”