Truck hauling mail overturns following chemical spill off SR-201

TOOELE, UT — A truck hauling mail overturned Monday morning along SR-201.

It happened on the westbound ramp to I-80 in Tooele.

Utah Highway Patrol says an unknown chemical spill caused some slick spots in the area.

As result, the truck lost control and ran off the roadway. No other vehicles are believed to be tied to the spill.

The truck driver sustained some lacerations but declined transport to the hospital.

UDOT is preparing to lay some sand down to get things cleaned up.

The westbound I-80 ramp off SR-201 is temporarily closed for now.

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