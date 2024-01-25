Transgender bathroom, DEI replacement bills clear final Senate votes

SALT LAKE CITY — A pair of controversial bills on transgender bathroom access and replacing offices of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion on college campuses have cleared final votes in the Utah State Senate.

House Bill 257, dealing with transgender bathroom access, passed 21-8 with two Republicans joining Democrats in opposition. The bill experienced whiplash with provisions stripped out on Wednesday being reinserted on Thursday.

House Bill 261, the DEI replacement bill, passed 23-6 along party lines.

The bills will now go to the House because they have been amended. If representatives agree to the changes, the bills then go to Governor Spencer Cox's desk.

HB257, which initially sought to restrict public restroom access to sex designated at birth, was significantly rewritten on Wednesday in the Senate. It striped out that controversial provision, but kept some restrictions in locker room changing areas and public school restrooms. The new bill bolsters voyeurism and lewdness laws in what its sponsors insist is targeting people's behavior and not gender identity. The bill also requires more unisex facilities in new public facilities and retrofitting existing facilities when possible.

But the latest version of the bill appears to now block transgender individuals from using a public restroom consistent with their gender identity. The maneuver left some frustrated and angry. Outside the Capitol, LGBTQ rights activists protested on Thursday.

HB261 prohibits "diversity statements" in job applications and trainings in government jobs that are "ideological" and place one race, gender or nationality above another. Its most controversial provision replaces DEI offices on Utah college and university campuses with all-encompassing "Student Success Centers" and prohibits the use of the term "Diversity, Equity and Inclusion."

Both bills have been amended as they faced protests and pushback.

This is a breaking news story. Updates on FOX 13 News and fox13now.com as information becomes available.