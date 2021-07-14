Tremonton building destroyed in fire; City concerned about water use from firefight

TREMONTON, Utah — A building in Tremonton caught fire and ultimately had to be torn down Tuesday evening, and the city is urging residents to reduce water more than ever due to the amount of water used in battling the fire.

Tremonton City says a fire started early in the afternoon at the Daryl Building, located on the corner of 100 West and Main Street.

Multiple fire agencies, including Tremonton, Brigham City and Garland, responded in the effort to put out the fire and save the building and others nearby.

Unfortunately, the Daryl Building was deemed a total loss and was knocked down. Crews will continue working through the night to completely extinguish the fire.

In addition to the loss of a historic building — which, according to the city's website, was built in 1930 — the amount of water used in the effort to fight the blaze has city officials concerned.

"Currently the water system is holding its own although it has taken a hit to our already low water supply," Tremonton City wrote on Facebook. "

Tremonton said 3,000 gallons per minute were used for about three-and-a-half hours, and crews will have to continue with about 1,000 gallons per minute through the night.

The city is asking residents to skip watering their lawns for the next two days and do everything else they can to help conserve water, in hopes that they "will continue to have drinking water through the hottest months of the summer during this current drought."