Tremonton canal crash survivor surprised with special cereal delivery

TREMENTON, Utah — A week after a Tremonton woman crashed into a canal while on her way to buy her grandchildren their favorite cereal, the family's cupboard is now filled with more cereal than they could ever imagine.

Cynthia Bagley is slowly improving and was recently released from the ICU after an off-duty firefighter jumped into the canal to save the grandmother who was trapped underwater.

Although she was found without a pulse, Bagley's awe-inspiring recovery in just over a week has amazed her family.

"It's a huge miracle just from everything that occurred, being underwater that long, having an off-duty firefighter find her and save her and just overall, just recovering so fast," said her daughter, Grace Hansen.

Bagley's story seemed to have a happy ending except for one detail... there was no cereal.

Until now.

On Tuesday morning, a special delivery of over 100 boxes of cereal was made to Bagley's home, all thanks to friends of James Munns, the heroic firefighter who had saved her life.

Munns' friends work at the Post factory in Tremonton where Bagley was headed the morning of the crash. Upon hearing what had happened, the group jumped into action and finished the cereal mission that Bagley began over a week ago.

"When I told my mom, she just looked at me and she cried and she said, 'All I wanted to do was to get the grandkids cereal,'" Hansen said through tears. "And she's just so thankful and she couldn't be happier and she didn't think that nothing like this would happen and neither did we.

"So it was a complete shock."

Hansen said she was originally asked if there was room for 30 boxes of cereal, not the 100 that arrived. Thankfully, it's a large family and Hansen's sisters will be showing up to take some of the breakfast treats off her hands.

"It was just amazing, the generosity; they're so nice, they're so kind, they're going out of their way," Hansen said.

Although Bagley's medical condition has improved in the short time since the accident, Hansen said her mom is scared to drive and probably won't ever get behind the wheel. Because she has to take so much time off from work, a GoFundMe page has been set up to help lessen the financial worries.

