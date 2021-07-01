Trial over Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal's shooting could happen next year

SALT LAKE CITY — A civil trial over the police shooting of Bernardo Palacios-Carbajal could happen by the end of next year.

In a new filing in U.S. District Court, lawyers for the Palacios family and Salt Lake City police indicated a trial might be ready to take place near the end of 2022. However, the filing to a judge outlining the status and deadlines in the case indicated there was a "fair" chance it ends in a settlement.

Palacios-Carbajal's family is suing Salt Lake City and its police department over his death at the hands of officers last year. Police were responding to an armed robbery report, and spotted him running. The Palacios family contends in its lawsuit that officers ignored a superior's request to "Taze him" instead of using deadly force. They also allege officers used excessive force.

The Salt Lake County District Attorney ruled the shooting was justified. In his findings, the DA said that an officer said over a police radio that Palacios-Carbajal had a gun in his pocket and was reaching toward his waistband during the chase.

Palacios-Carbajal's death and the DA's decision on the officers prompted protests in Salt Lake City.