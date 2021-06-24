Truck hanging off I-80 ramp; slows traffic

SALT LAKE CITY — Traffic is shut down in parts of Salt Lake City after an accident Thursday left a semi truck hanging off the ramp between Interstate 80 and Interstate 215 West belt.

The Northbound I-215 West to Westbound I-80 ramp is closed as officials investigate and clean up the crash.

The ramps from Westbound I-80 to Southbound I-215 and Eastbound I-80 to Northbound I-215 have been reopened after being shut down in order to safely remove the semi.

The Utah Highway Patrol says no one was injured in the crash as rain fell in the area for the first time in months. The Utah Department of Transportation say the expected clearance time is 6 p.m.

Officials say at around 3:35 p.m. Thursday, the truck was traveling on the ramp to I-80 Westbound when it veered to the left and went over the concrete barrier.

The semi slid along the top of the barrier for about 50 yards before it stopped. The front of the semi hung about 50 feet above traffic before it was safely removed.

The semi was empty at the time of the incident and neither of the occupants were injured. Investigators are looking into speed as a factor in the crash.

Utah Highway Patrol

The accident is the second involving a semi truck Thursday. A semi was left dangling off an I-15 barrier in the morning, delaying traffic in Davis County.