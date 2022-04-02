Trump endorses Lee, attacks McMullin

SALT LAKE CITY — Senator Mike Lee has the "complete and total endorsement" of former President Donald Trump in his re-election campaign.

In an email sent out by his political action committee, Trump praised Lee, saying that there was "no greater voice for our Military, our Vets, Law and Order, or our Second Amendment."

In the same email, Trump attacked Evan McMullin, who is challenging Lee for his senate seat as an independent candidate, saying he "is laughed at by all, and would be a disaster for the State."

"Senator Mike Lee — once a constitutional conservative — now has the endorsement of a wicked man who tried to dismantle our republic and stay in power against the people’s will," McMullin said in a statement posted to Twitter. "Lee sacrificed his honor and values to serve him at the expense of Utah and our nation. I will not."

Ross D. Franklin/AP Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, speaks at a campaign rally for President Donald Trump at Phoenix Goodyear Airport Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, in Goodyear, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Lee endorsed former President Trump during his 2020 presidential campaign.

Speaking at a rally held in Phoenix, Arizona, he compared him to "Captain Moroni," a prominent figure from the Book of Mormon.

His comparison sparked backlash and criticism on social media, with some calling his comments blasphemous. This prompted Lee to issue a follow up statement on Facebook, where he called his comparison "awkward."