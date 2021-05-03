Trump mocks Romney as 'stone cold loser' over Utah GOP boos

SALT LAKE CITY — Former President Donald Trump mocked Utah Senator Mitt Romney being booed by state Republican Party delegates over the weekend.

The former president, who has been banned from social media sites, issued an old-fashioned statement Monday with his assessment of the weekend's events: "So nice to see RINO Mitt Romney booed off the stage at the Utah Republican State Convention. They are among the earliest to have figured this guy out, a stone cold loser!"

"RINO" is an acronym for "Republican In Name Only." The former president's statement wasn't entirely accurate; Sen. Romney was not booed off the stage.

FOX 13 broadcast video over the weekend of the senator's treatment at the Utah GOP convention. He took the stage at the annual convention to a loud chorus of boos (and some applause). It got so bad that Utah Republican Party Chair Derek Brown interrupted to tell the crowd to settle down. Throughout his speech — which he did finish — Sen. Romney was heckled.

The Utah Republican Party delegates narrowly rejected a motion to censure Sen. Romney for his votes to impeach President Trump on a 711-798 vote.