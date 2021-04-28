One suspect in custody, another still at large after two South Ogden kidnapping attempts

SOUTH OGDEN, Utah — Parents and police in South Ogden recently spoke to FOX 13 and expressed their concerns about an attempted kidnapping.

On Friday afternoon, a man reportedly tried to lure a young 5-year-old girl into his car in the area of Holroyd Drive and Chambers Street (about 750 East and 5300 South).

But according to court records, a different man was arrested just three days before that incident for trying to abduct a child less than two miles away.

Ethan Cory Swisher, 31, faces one first-degree felony count of attempted child kidnapping.

Police say Swisher approached a 10-year-old boy on Tuesday, April 20 near Burch Creek Park, about a five-minute drive from Friday's incident.

The child was walking home from school when Swisher approached him on the sidewalk. He told the boy that his parents had asked Swisher to take him home, according to the arrest report. The boy told Swisher that his parents were home and that he didn't need anyone to take him there. Swisher reportedly said he still needed to take him home, but the boy said no and ran away.

The boy's father told police that Swisher had followed his kids home before, and he had previously contacted police and the Burch Creek Elementary School principal.

A crossing guard then told police that she saw Swisher near the school that day, and that she saw the 10-year-old "running away from Ethan in a panic."

Swisher was found near the school and was arrested later that day. He is being held without bail.

The suspect in Friday's incident, however, has not been located or publicly identified as of Tuesday evening. Police say it was a white man in his mid-20s with brown hair and black-framed glasses, driving a gray Hyundai Elantra.

Anyone with information is asked to call the 24-hour police dispatch line at 801-629-8221.