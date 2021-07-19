Two dead after chain-reaction crash near Utah-Wyoming border

UINTA COUNTY, Wyo. — Two people were killed Sunday in a crash on I-80 that involved three vehicles and happened amid traffic backup due to an earlier accident.

The first crash occurred around 1:30 p.m. near Wyoming milepost 2, between the Utah-Wyoming state line and Evanston.

While traffic was backed up due to that incident, officials say a GMC Sierra pickup truck failed to see the stopped traffic and rear-ended a Toyota RAV-4 SUV, which then collided with a Ford F-150 in front of it.

William J. Baker, a 71-year-old Wolf Point, Montana, was driving the SUV. He was taken to the University of Utah Hospital by helicopter, where he died from his injuries. Juvenile passenger Scobey J. Baker (age not provided), also of Wolf Point, was pronounced dead at the scene. Both were wearing seat belts.

The other passenger of the Toyota was injured and taken to Evanston Regional Hospital. All three occupants of the SUV had to be extricated from the vehicle.

The driver and passenger of the GMC pickup were not wearing seat belts, Wyoming Highway Patrol said. The driver was transported to Evanston, and the passenger was airlifted to the U of U.

One passenger in the Ford pickup was taken to Evanston to be treated for injuries. The driver and other passenger were not injured. All three were properly restrained, WHP said.