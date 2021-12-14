Two more Utahns expected to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot charges

SALT LAKE CITY — Another Capitol insurrection defendant from Utah appears prepared to plead guilty.

Fifty-seven-year-old Janet West Buhler, of Kaysville, is charged with five misdemeanors in connection with the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

A court docket says a judge received an agreement between Buhler and prosecutors. A hearing is scheduled for Jan. 13 for her to formally enter the plea.

Photos in court documents show Buhler in the Capitol on Jan. 6 with a man described as her step-son-in-law, former Salt Lake City Police detective Michael Hardin.

He has also signaled that he’ll plead guilty. Hardin’s next hearing is Jan. 22.

The pair would be the second and third Utahns to plead guilty to crimes stemming from the Capitol riot. Jacob Wiedrich was the first. In all, seven Utahns have been charged.