Two more Utahns charged with participating in U.S. Capitol insurrection

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Two more people from Utah were arrested and charged late last month for their alleged participation in the Jan. 6 storming of the U.S. Capitol building.

Jacob Kyle Wiedrich and Janet West Buhler are both are charged with the following counts in federal court:

Knowingly Entering or Remaining in any Restricted Building or Grounds Without Lawful Authority

Disorderly and Disruptive Conduct in a Restricted Building or Grounds

Disorderly Conduct in a Capitol Building

Parading, Demonstrating, or Picketing in a Capitol Building

Buhler faces one additional charge of "Entering and Remaining in the Gallery of Congress," according to court documents obtained Tuesday by FOX 13.

Both suspects were identified after investigators compared photos and videos from Jan. 6 to their identification photos with the Utah Department of Motor Vehicles. The FBI also said they received tips from the public that Wiedrich and Buhler were at the Capitol that day.

It does not appear the two were directly connected.

JACOB KYLE WIEDRICH

Wiedrich was seen on surveillance video inside the Capitol, according to court records. He was part of a mob that pushed through a police barricade to enter the building, according to the affidavit.

FBI

FBI

He was also identified using videos of himself that he appeared to have posted on Snapchat.

Court documents state that in these videos, Wiedrich says: "We marched to the Capitol, broke a few windows, but we made a statement that we won't put up with this fraud — the election of 2020." His videos allegedly show him saying, "it's wartime!" as he marches with a group to the Capitol from a rally hosted by President Donald Trump. He was also "verbally combative with law enforcement attempting to maintain security." He also reportedly shouted to the group things like, "we're not done!" "Charge! Charge the m***********!" "Take it back!" and "We ride for Trump, we die for Trump!"

FBI A screenshot of a video posted on Snapchat by Jacob Kyle Wiedrich, according to court documents.

He was charged July 21 and arrested Thursday in Salt Lake City.

In an interview with investigators, Wiedrich admitted to being in the Capitol that day after flying to D.C. by himself. However, he claimed the police did not resist the crowd, and that he did not see any property damage or violent confrontation with police.

JANET WEST BUHLER

Buhler was identified after investigators saw her in open-source video footage with Michael Lee Hardin, a former Salt Lake City Police officer who has also been charged with participating in the breach. The video shows them inside the Capitol.

FBI Screenshots from an open-source video show Janet West Buhler and Michael Lee Hardin inside the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

The FBI also says the pair was spotted on surveillance camera footage entering the Senate gallery, where they were inside for about a minute.

FBI

According to the affidavit, Buhler is Hardin’s stepmother-in-law, and they traveled to D.C. together on Jan. 6.

Buhler was charged Wednesday and arrested two days later in Salt Lake City.

Wiedrich and Buhler make the sixth and seventh Utahns to be charged with participating in the riot. Buhler is the only woman of the group.