Two new measles cases confirmed in Utah, bringing the total to 5 cases

SALT LAKE CITY — State health officials have confirmed two additional measles cases in Utah, bringing the total number of cases to five. The two new cases involved unvaccinated patients who were linked to previously diagnosed individuals.

One of the newly identified positive cases is in a minor, while the other is an adult. Public health investigations are now underway to identify any locations where possible exposures may have occurred.

Currently, two of the five people diagnosed have been hospitalized due to complications. Though the hospitalizations were temporary and both are now released from the hospital.

Utah health officials say two of the cases are in unvaccinated women who are pregnant. Measles during pregnancy is very risky, with the pregnancies being at a higher risk of miscarriage, stillbirth, or giving birth to a child who will experience serious medical problems. Pregnant women are also more likely to be hospitalized because of the measles.

The Utah State Health Department recommends that if you are planning to become pregnant that you get vaccinated before you get pregnant to protect yourself and the baby.

The cases come during the ongoing measles outbreak, in which there are now over 1,200 reported cases across the country.

According to the Utah Department of Health and Human Services, over 90 percent of state residents have been vaccinated against measles, meaning they are "highly protected" against the disease, officials said.

Measles symptoms typically appear 7 to 14 days after exposure. Symptoms include high fever (102.20° or higher), cough, runny nose, or red eyes, with a rash usually appearing after four days of fever.

You can track cases on Utah's Health & Human Services website HERE.