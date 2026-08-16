Two people critically injured after crash between car, semi-truck in Weber County

WEBER COUNTY, Utah — Two people were badly injured after a collision between a car and a semi-truck on Interstate 84 Saturday night.

Utah Highway Patrol said the crash happened on eastbound I-84 near the mouth of Weber Canyon.

Two people who were in the car* suffered life-threatening injuries, according to UHP.

All eastbound lanes were closed and expected to be back open around 10:20 p.m., according to UDOT. Traffic is being diverted onto U.S. 89.

*Correction: UHP initially said the injured people were in the semi before issuing a correction.