UDAF seeking public input on how to spend grant money

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Agriculture and Food is seeking public input on how to spend $1 million allocated during the 2025 legislative session.

The money was appropriated for the Utah Food Security Processing Grant Program, which aims to improve access and production capacity for agricultural products grown and raised in the Beehive State.

The funds will primarily be used for operational costs, such as contracting work to improve facilities, as well as new equipment for slaughter, processing, and shipping.

The grant application process is expected to open in May, but UDAF is asking the public to weigh in via a Google Forms survey to determine priorities and eligibility criteria. Utahns have until April 14 to submit their responses.

Click here to fill out UDAF's survey.