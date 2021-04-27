UDOT warns about dangers of trespassing in construction zones

SALT LAKE CITY — The Utah Department of Transportation is issuing a warning for Utahns: stay safe by staying out of construction zones.

According to UDOT, road construction is ramping up around the state and crews have seen a recent uptick in construction zone trespassing.

RELATED: Utah DPS, UDOT encourage motorcycle safety with 'Ride to Live' campaign

"People walking, jogging, bringing their kids in. We’ve even seen, to some extremes, people playing on the equipment and you know it’s not a playground," said UDOT spokesman John Gleason.

Construction zones carry several types of dangers, including heavy equipment that can start moving with little or no warning.

"It’s dangerous equipment, heavy equipment, that moves a lot quicker than people anticipate," Gleason said.

Trespassing in a construction zone can result in serious injury, or worse.

RELATED: Construction to ramp up on Utah road projects this summer

"This can be a very hazardous place. Heavy equipment, trucks that are really big and don’t look like they move fast, but they do. Trenches, uneven ground - a lot of safety concerns if you’re just moseying through here," Gleason said.

Drivers are urged to slow down, pay attention and watch for workers during the busy construction season.

Click here for an overview of Utah's biggest road construction projects in 2021.

RELATED: Utah rates best in nation for roads and bridges