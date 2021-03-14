Menu

UHP reports 60 crashes in 24 hours after southern Utah hit with snow

Utah Highway Patrol
Several single-vehicle and multi-vehicle accidents reported on I-15 near Beaver due to weather
Posted at 8:04 PM, Mar 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-13 22:50:06-05

SOUTHERN UTAH — Freeways in southern Utah saw dozens of crashes Friday afternoon through Saturday morning after the area was hit with snow.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to 60 accidents on I-15 and I-70 in a 24-hour span, the agency tweeted at about noon Saturday.

The snow was creating dangerous conditions, UHP told FOX 13 Friday afternoon, which resulted in several crashes near Beaver within just a few hours. Both directions of the freeway were closed at one point Friday evening, and northbound was closed for a few hours in that area.

No major injuries were reported.

