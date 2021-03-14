UHP reports 60 crashes in 24 hours after southern Utah hit with snow

SOUTHERN UTAH — Freeways in southern Utah saw dozens of crashes Friday afternoon through Saturday morning after the area was hit with snow.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers responded to 60 accidents on I-15 and I-70 in a 24-hour span, the agency tweeted at about noon Saturday.

***Update in Southern Utah

Our Troopers from St. George to Fillmore have handled 60 crashes in the last 24 hous on I-15 and I-70. Please remember to take it slow and wear your seatbelts. pic.twitter.com/d5DY7nw6tv — Utah Highway Patrol (@UTHighwayPatrol) March 13, 2021

The snow was creating dangerous conditions, UHP told FOX 13 Friday afternoon, which resulted in several crashes near Beaver within just a few hours. Both directions of the freeway were closed at one point Friday evening, and northbound was closed for a few hours in that area.

No major injuries were reported.