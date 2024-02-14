UHP trooper injured in overpass fall faces 'long road to recovery'

SALT LAKE CITY — The veteran Utah Highway Patrol trooper injured during a fall from an overpass while attempting to stop a suspect in a drug investigation remains hospitalized and faces a "long road to recovery."

Trooper Steve "Odie" Myer was injured Tuesday when he fell off an overpass at 7200 West near Interstate 80 and onto the street below. Myer was putting down spike strips ahead of an SUV that had evaded Salt Lake City police hours earlier.

Myer was airlifted in serious condition to the hospital by a Department of Public Safety helicopter. He remains in stable condition as of Wednesday but is expected to recover.

"Due to his serious injuries further medical treatment will be required," the UHP wrote in a statement. "Trooper Myer has had amazing medical staff who are seeing to his ongoing care."

Myer has worked with the UHP for over 34 years, currently serving as the agency's motors coordinator where he directs motors enforcement and activities around Utah. He previously served as a member of former Utah Gov. Mike Leavitt's security detail and was the traffic planning coordinator for the 2002 Winter Olympics.

"Trooper Myer is recognized throughout the state as a leading expert in motor officer training, high profile escorts, and motorcycle enforcement operations," the statement said.

The suspect in the incident, Sammy Michael Swickey, was later arrested and faces charges of aggravated assault against a public safety officer, possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of felony fleeing.

