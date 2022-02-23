UHP troopers injured in I-15 accident in Orem

OREM, Utah — Two Utah Highway Patrol troopers were injured Wednesday after a pickup truck hit the patrol vehicle they were sitting in along Interstate 15 in Orem.

The Utah Department of Public Safety said the troopers were investigating another accident in the highway's northbound lanes near mile marker 270 just before noon when the truck lost control and slid into the back of the troopers' car.

Both of the troopers were sitting in the patrol car at the time of the accident, along with the driver of the original crash who was in the backseat.

The troopers were transported to the hospital with minor injuries, while the original driver and truck driver were not injured.

According to the DPS statement, it was snowing and I-15 was icy at the time.

The patrol car sustained heavy damage and had to be towed from the area.