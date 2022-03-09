Ukraine national anthem to be played before Jazz game

SALT LAKE CITY — In a show of support for those suffering in Ukraine, the country's national anthem will be played before Wednesday night's Utah Jazz game.

Utah violinist Gabriel Gordon will perform the anthem. Gordon told The Independent that his grandmother was born in Lviv, a city in western Ukraine.

The game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which will be televised by ESPN, is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. game at Vivint Arena.

Earlier Wednesday, the Jazz announced they will be funding more than 32,000 nights of temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees who have been forced to flee their country due to the Russian invasion. The team is partnering with Airbnb to find safe spaces for the refugees in neighboring countries such as Poland, Germany, Romania, Slovakia and Hungary.