Utah Jazz funding Airbnb housing for Ukrainian refugees

SALT LAKE CITY — As millions of refugees flee Ukraine during the Russian invasion, the Utah Jazz have stepped up to fund a place for them to stay.

Through the Utah Jazz Foundation, the team announced a partnering with Airbnb to fund more than 32,000 nights of temporary housing for Ukrainian refugees who have fled to neighboring countries such as Poland, Germany, Romania, Slovakia, and Hungary.

The number of refugees that will be taken care of equals double the amount of people who can watch the Jazz play inside Vivint Arena.

Airbnb has launched an initiative to house 100,000 refugees, "offering not only a roof over their heads, but also a safe place to gather and regroup,” according to company co-found and chairman Joe Gebbia.

"I encourage every organization to support Airbnb.org’s important initiative, to magnify their impact and house enough refugees to fill their arenas or workplaces,” said Jazz owner Ryan Smith.

Those looking to help the Airbnb initiative can CLICK HERE to donate free or discounted stays.