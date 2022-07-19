University of Utah admits to 'shortcomings' prior to student's death

SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah has released the findings from an internal review conducted after a student was allegedly murdered by her ex-boyfriend earlier this year.

On Tuesday, university administrators released documentation and a timeline in their investigation into the death of 19-year-old Zhifan Dong. She was killed by 26-year-old Haoyu Wang on Feb. 11, according to police. Wang allegedly injected Dong with a lethal dose of heroin and fentanyl. He was arrested and charged with murder.

Tuesday's report states that there was an "intimate partner violence situation" between Dong and Wang, but staff with U of U Housing and Residential Education did not report it to police until Dong was reported missing just days before her death.

"Although the university made extensive efforts to support and ensure the safety of Dong and provide assistance to Wang, our self-evaluation revealed shortcomings: a delay by former members of our housing services staff in notifying the University of Utah Police Department of indications of intimate partner violence; processes, procedures and trainings in housing that needed to be clarified and improved; and insufficient and unprofessional internal communication. We have addressed each of these areas, including employment actions," U of U President Taylor Randall wrote in a letter regarding the internal review.

To address some of these "shortcomings," the university said it made updates to its emergency procedures manual for employees. The university also took "corrective action" with staff members who were directly involved in the situation between Dong and Wang. Two have since resigned.

The full report, along with documentation, can be found on the university's website.