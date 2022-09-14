Watch Now
University of Utah considering new stadium policy after women go topless at football game

Rick Bowmer/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 9, 2013, file photo, Utah fans cheer in the second half during an NCAA college football game against Arizona State, in Salt Lake City.
Posted at 1:07 PM, Sep 14, 2022
SALT LAKE CITY — The University of Utah is considering new policies for fans after two women went topless to a football game over the weekend.

A university spokesperson said Wednesday that the school may now enforce the same standards for men and women, meaning no one would be allowed to attend campus events without being properly dressed.

Campus police are currently investigating the incident that occurred during Saturday's Utes game vs. Southern Utah.

Two women attended the game at Rice-Eccles Stadium without wearing shirts, and instead had body paint on their torsos. After a University of Utah officer intervened, the women put shirts on, but detectives are determining whether to file criminal charges.

