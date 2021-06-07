University of Utah police chief cleared of wrongdoing

SALT LAKE CITY — The new police chief at the University of Utah has been cleared of any wrongdoing following a months-long investigation.

In a letter Monday to the university's general counsel, the Salt Lake County District Attorney’s Office said they found no evidence to file charges against Rodney Chatman "for Impersonating a Police Officer or other related offenses."

Chatman was accused of improperly carrying a weapon and badge before he was certified in Utah. Despite having three more months to achieve his certification, Chatman was placed on leave by the university in December.

After the school made its decision, Chatman's attorney, Kathleen McConkie, said her client was being treated as a "scapegoat."

The District Attorney's Office said the university was aware Chatman was not yet certified in Utah when it directed him to assume the responsibilities of the chief of police job. The letter said Chatman actually refrained from engaging in actions that would have others believe he was a certified officer.

Despite being cleared, a university spokesperson told the Salt Lake Tribune that Chatman remains on leave "until we determine next steps."