Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

University of Utah police officer dies while on duty

items.[0].image.alt
University of Utah Police Department / Facebook
UofU Police.jpg
Posted at 3:11 PM, Oct 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-13 17:13:49-04

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah police officer died while on duty Wednesday.

Officials said Sgt. Kory Newbold died of an unspecified medical condition. Newbold had been with the department since 2014.

"Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time," the department posted to its Twitter account.

The department did not release any other information on Newbold's death.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
fox13webad.jpg

About Us

Watch FOX 13 News on your favorite streaming device anytime, anywhere