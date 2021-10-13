University of Utah police officer dies while on duty

SALT LAKE CITY — A University of Utah police officer died while on duty Wednesday.
Officials said Sgt. Kory Newbold died of an unspecified medical condition. Newbold had been with the department since 2014.
"Our hearts and thoughts are with his family and friends during this difficult time," the department posted to its Twitter account.
The department did not release any other information on Newbold's death.
