University officials vow to hold the line should pro-Palestinian protests continue

SALT LAKE CITY — One day after on-campus protests led to the arrest of 19 pro-Palestinian supporters, University of Utah officials say the same rules will be in place Tuesday night should violations occur.

University spokesperson Chris Nelson reiterated that school officials will hold the line against having tents or any permanent structure on campus.

Nearly 24 hours after Monday's protest turned from peaceful to chaotic, Nelson added that the intervention that took place by law enforcement was not about the protest issue itself, but with violating state administrative law and university rules.

Of the nineteen people arrested following Monday's incident, only four were University of Utah students.

What started peacefully descended into chaos after 10 p.m. when protesters were asked to take down their encampment of nearly two dozen tents. Police pushed crowds back until everyone who was part of the protest had left.

Nelson said some university faculty members had been interacting with protest leaders and believed an agreement had been reached that would see the tents come down at 9 p.m. He said that in exchange for the tents coming down, a "listening session" would have been held Tuesday.

Some wonder if the policies enforced Monday differ than those in place when fans set up tents on campus ahead of football games and events such as ESPN bringing their GameDay program to Salt Lake City.

"That is a sanctioned university event with a limited time and so again, they had approval of the university, there was a time limit, they had agreed to follow certain rules, they had applied for permits, so that, that's the main difference," explained Nelson.

The protests come days before the University of Utah's commencement ceremonies at the Huntsman Center. Those attending the graduation events should expect to see an addition police and security presence to make sure there are no disruptions.