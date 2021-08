THISTLE, Utah — US-89 was closed Monday morning due to water over the road.

Utah Highway Patrol Water over US-89 near Thistle on Monday, August 2, 2021.

Utah Highway Patrol tweeted at 7:18 a.m. that the highway would remain closed near the intersection of US-6 for an estimated two or three hours.

Devastating flash flooding swept over several parts of Utah on Sunday.